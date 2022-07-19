Drama as suspect escapes from police custody

Police in Homa Bay are in hot pursuit of a suspect who escaped from their custody on Sunday morning.

Victor Orwa Onyango, 29, was accused of stealing in Nairobi. He took off from a police vehicle as he was being taken to the cells at around 3am.

Homa Bay sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Monica Berege said the suspect disappeared into the darkness and the officers escorting him and his suspected accomplice could not find him.

His alleged accomplice remained in the police vehicle.

The two are suspected of stealing in Nairobi before escaping to Siaya and Homa Bay, where they were tracked to.

Makadara

The matter was initially handled by DCI officers in Makadara, Nairobi.

"We have circulated his details and our officers are looking for him," Ms Berege said.

One investigation thread is to establish whether the officers aided the suspect to escape, as they didn't even shoot in the air to stop him from fleeing.