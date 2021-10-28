Drama as egg smuggler leads police on 50-kilometre highway chase

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Police in Homa Bay County have seized a lorry that was illegally transporting 7,800 crates of eggs worth Sh2.7 million from Uganda. But before he was apprehended, he led police on a dramatic 50-kilometre chase that only ended when they deflated the truck's tyres.

