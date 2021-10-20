DJ Evolve's mother buried in Homa Bay

The mother of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve was laid to rest Wednesday at her home in Kobala, Homa Bay County.

Ms Mary Hongo Adhiambo collapsed and died on September 22 while being rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi.

According to post-mortem results shared by chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, the 54-year-old died of a heart condition called abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and tummy. It can be dangerous if it is not spotted early on, and can get bigger over time and burst, causing life-threatening bleeding.

Ms Hongo had been channeling her energy and business activities towards improving her son’s life after he was involved in a shooting incident that left him paralysed from the neck down.

According to her husband John Orinda, their son DJ Evolve was hit hard by news of her death.