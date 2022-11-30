Detectives recover firearm stolen from Homa Bay police post

Detectives from Homa Bay County have recovered one of the four guns that were stolen from Kipasi Police Post two weeks ago and arrested a suspect behind the daring burglary incident.

Officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) traced the gun which was hidden at a home in Abuje village in Nyando Sub-county in Kisumu county.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said the G-3 rifle which was loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm calibre was found by DCI officers from the county.

"I am yet to get a comprehensive briefing on the recovery. But I can confirm that one gun was found," he told Nation.

The operation was led by county DCI Commander Abed Kavoo.

In a police report seen by Nation, the detectives arrested the mastermind behind the daring raid at the police base in Kipasi trading centre in Mbita Sub-county on the night of November 16.

Four guns and 110 bullets were lost at the armoury at the police base.

A day after the loss, more than 500 police officers were deployed to villages around the police base to look for the firearms.

DCI officers finally got crucial leads that led them to the home of the suspect.

In the report, a man identified as Charles Nyumba Ongany, 27, was arrested following a clandestine operation by detectives based in Homa Bay, leading to the recovery of the gun.

Detectives raided his father’s compound and dug the compound in search of the firearms.

This is after they got wind that the dangerous arms cache had been buried there.

The suspect’s father, also believed to be part of the dangerous gang, managed to escape.

An operation to recover the other three guns is still ongoing.

The stolen guns were three G3 and one AK-47 rifle with serial numbers G3 S/NO. A3 6699056, G3 S/NO. 6593403, G3 FMP 402994 and AK-47 NO. 4913650.

The criminals also took away 80 rounds of 7.62 millimetre and 30 rounds of 7.62 millimetre special ammunition.

No one apparently was at the armoury at night when the criminals broke in at the police base.

As a consequence, the national police service interdicted three officers who were on duty that night.

The theft was discovered by a police corporal at the station who had reported on duty in the morning.

He went to the office and discovered that someone had broken into the building through a rear window.