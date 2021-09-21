Fishing boats
Desperate voices from the lake: Dear fish, where art thou?

By  George Odiwuor  &  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Local authorities blame dwindling stocks on overfishing and harmful practices that harm the ecosystem.
  • Some rules set to regulate the fishing of omena in Lake Victoria have largely been ignored.

As thousands return to the warmth of their families at dusk, fishermen in Lake Victoria assemble their gear for the long night ahead, braving the elements to support their families from one of the oldest professions. 

