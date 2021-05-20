Court suspends Prof Richard Muga’s impeachment

Embattled Homa Bay County Executive Committee Member for Health Prof Richard Muga got a reprieve on Thursday after a court suspended his impeachment.

The Employment and Labour Relations court in Kisumu gave orders that stopped the ouster of the executive until a case he filed is heard and determined. The order was given by Justice Stephen Radido.

Homa Bay County Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Prof Muga last week. The MCAs accused Prof Muga of incompetence and abuse of office.

About 40 ward reps accused Prof Muga of contributing to the mess at the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital and the entire health sector in the county.

MCAs alleged that Prof Muga exhibited incompetence when he failed to supervise the management of the county’ top health facility.

“He failed to provide leadership, strategic operational planning and evaluation of health service delivery. He therefore failed in his duties as an executive,” the assembly health select committee chairman Peter Asoyo told MCAs.

He added that a previous report from the assembly health committee confirmed that the executive had failed to improve services at the hospital.

Justice Radido ordered the executive to continue working until October 27, 2021 when the judgment on the case will be delivered.

“This honourable court grants conservatory orders staying the whole of the respondent’s action of removing the petitioner from the position of county executive committee member for health pending the hearing and determination of the application and petition filed herewith,” the justice ruled.