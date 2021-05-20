Court suspends Prof Richard Muga’s impeachment

Prof Richard Otieno Muga

Impeached Homa Bay County Health Executive Prof Richard Muga at a past event.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Embattled Homa Bay County Executive Committee Member for Health Prof Richard Muga got a reprieve on Thursday after a court suspended his impeachment.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.