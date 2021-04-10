Court stops Homa Bay official's burial as woman sues for recognition

A woman claims she is the second wife of James Momanyi Mabeya wants to be recognised by the family.  

By  George Odiwuor

A court in Homa Bay has temporarily suspended the burial of Rachuonyo North Assistant County Commissioner James Momanyi Mabeya over a family disagreement.

