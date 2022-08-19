Couple arrested as police target gangs tied to home break-ins

Detectives in Homa Bay have arrested a couple accused of being part of a criminal gang that has been terrorising residents and stealing from homes.

The man and his wife were seized in an ongoing operation to recover stolen household items.

Homa Bay police want to eliminate criminal gangs that have been breaking into homes, churches and businesses to steal electronics and other items.

Six people were previously arrested and detained at the Homa Bay Police Station in connection with the crimes.

The couple brings to eight the number of suspected gangsters arrested in connection with the break-ins.

The two suspects were arrested on Thursday evening by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) acting on clues from ongoing investigations.

They were found at their rental house in Shauri Yako estate.

Metal bars recovered

Officers also found several metal bars hidden underneath their bed.

Police suspect the rods were used to break into homes.

Homa Bay County DCI commander Abed Kavoo said the other suspects led his officers to the couple's house.

“We were led to their house by information provided by the other suspects who are already in police custody,” he said.

The two were taken to the Homa Bay Police Station as police hunted for more suspects.

Mr Kavoo and his team sought orders to detain the first six suspects who were arrested on Wednesday.

The court allowed the officers to detain the six for six days.