County staff summoned after break-in and theft at Rachuonyo offices

Crime scene tape

Electronics at Rachuonyo East sub-county offices were stolen on Sunday night.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Authorities have summoned six staff at Rachuonyo East sub-county headquarters following a theft incident at the local government offices.

Related

More from Counties

  1. How North Rift pastoralists are tackling food insecurity

  2. PRIME Nakuru economy reaps Sh4bn from Safari Rally

  3. Chinese vessel with dead Kenyan seaman denied entry into Singapore

  4. County staff summoned after break-in at Rachuonyo offices

  5. PRIME Sh1.6 billion drug cases pending in Mombasa courts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.