County staff summoned after break-in and theft at Rachuonyo offices

Authorities have summoned six staff at Rachuonyo East sub-county headquarters following a theft incident at the local government offices.

The junior employees and police officers, who were manning the building at the time of the theft, were summoned to record statements.

The incident happened on Sunday night. Workers reported to work on Monday morning to find the doors to their offices broken.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will interrogate them to establish who was involved in the theft.

Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Kiprotich Rop said unknown people took away electronics used in the offices.

“They took away four computers and one printer,” he said.

Detectives are trying to figure out how the attackers walked past armed police officers before breaking into the offices.

Mr Rop said the office is manned by security officers from the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit.

He accused the security personnel and some of the workers at the affected offices of being behind the robbery, pointing out that adjacent offices without computers were left intact.

“This could have been an inside job,” the administrator said.

In the meantime, more police officers have been deployed to the building.

This is not the first time the building has been broken into.