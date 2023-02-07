Contractor locks latrines amid payment row with Homa Bay County government

Traders at Lwanda Nyamasare market in Mbita sub-county have been blocked from using pit latrines at the trading centre after a contractor locked them over delay by the county government to pay him.

The contractor, Onyango Methosela, locked doors after the county government failed to pay him despite completing the work five years ago.

His contract was awarded by former Governor Cyprian Awiti’s administration. He said the devolved unit is supposed to pay him Sh500,000 for the work.

“According to our agreement, I ought to have been paid after completing the work. However, I have not received any money despite completing the work five years ago,” Mr Methosela said.

The businessman said he had sent requisitions for payment by providing all the relevant documents to the relevant county government departments.

But since he got no response, Mr Methosela decided to to lock the doors of the latrines forcing traders to find alternative ways of relieving themselves.

“The latrines will remain locked until I’m paid,” the contractor said.

County Trade Chief Officer Joshua Orero said he is ready to dialogue with the contractor.

He, however, gave condition that this will only happen after he unlocks the doors.