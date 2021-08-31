Chaos erupts at Homa Bay Assembly

Police officers and assembly orderlies were forced to intervene after chaos erupted at the Homa Bay County Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

The drama, which escalated to a physical altercation between some members, resulted in damage to the main glass door of the House.

Homa Bay OCS Nelson Kinambuga led a team of officers to the Assembly to control the commotion.

Trouble started after at least 10 MCAs who were de-whipped from their committees opposed the changes in House leadership.

Members were seated in the House at 2:30pm in a session presided over by Nominated MCA Nancy Anyango, who serves on the Speaker's panel.

It is reported that there were plans to change the entire leadership of the House including the clerk, majority leader, his deputy, majority whip and other senior staff.

However, the plans did not bear fruit.

Instead, the House approved changes in committee leadership.

Members of some committees who were posted to different offices that they felt have no value opposed the changes.

By this time, the Speaker had adjourned the sitting and members were supposed to begin their one-month recess.

Later, Ward representatives engaged in verbal exchanges at the Assembly compound after the House approved and passed changes in some committees.

Homa Bay Town East MCA Juma Awuor and Nominated MCA Mr Edwin Kakach, who were opposed to the changes, were some of the aggrieved lawmakers.

'Routine changes'

Majority Leader George Okello described the changes as normal routine, arguing that he has powers to make the changes based on Assembly Standing Orders.

“It is my duty to make changes in the House which are procedural. I am protected by law and I have the necessary experience to do this,” he said.

But some members who felt they were ejected from “lucrative” committees opposed the move.

The changes affected the Trade, Land and House, Agriculture, Education, Justice and Legal Affairs, Roads, Disaster Management and other committees.

Members of these committees had recently vetted chief officers who were nominated by Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Some committee members who participated in the vetting exercise were surprised when they were informed they will not participate in the report-making, which members said should take place in Mombasa.

Ward reps who were ejected from these committees had anticipated that they would travel for report-making. They then dared the House leadership to remove them from the committees.