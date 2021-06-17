Bridge collapse disrupts transport in 2 Nyanza counties

Residents of Uriri Constituency in Migori County stand at the edge of the collapsed Oria-Riat bridge on River Kuja. Business has been disrupted following the collapse of the bridge that connects Migori and Homa Bay counties.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

The May 12 collapse of a bridge over the River Kuja has disrupted transport services between Uriri in Migori County and Ndhiwa in Homa Bay County.

