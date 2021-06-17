Bridge collapse disrupts transport in 2 Nyanza counties

The May 12 collapse of a bridge over the River Kuja has disrupted transport services between Uriri in Migori County and Ndhiwa in Homa Bay County.

The Oria-Rita bridge was built 41 years ago by the British military and was on the main artery connecting the two counties.

The bridge is reported to have crumbled under the weight of a lorry transporting sugarcane to Sukari Industries.

Residents now rely on private boats and a vessel provided by the miller to cross the river. The company itself is also suffering disruptions to supplies of raw materials to its factory.

Sukari Industries General Manager David Okoth said the boat has a capacity of 10 people and preference is given to students, traders and residents attending to emergencies.

Residents have to use boats to cross River Kuja following the collapse of the Oria-Riat bridge. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Livelihoods disrupted

Business activities between the two counties and livelihoods have been disrupted.

A meeting convened by Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino proposed that an urgent solution be found for the transport woes.

The River Kuja teems with hippos and crocodiles and residents had asked for a ferry, which would safeguard them from possible attacks.

But after consultations, it was decided that a boat would be the best means of transport.

“We discourage those who want to go for leisure, including going to bars, from using the boat,” Mr Okoth said.

But for traders carrying bulky goods, the trips across the river on the vessel have not been easy.

In addition, the vessel cannot operate in the dark and the area has no lights.

Residents now want the government to expedite the construction of a new bridge.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Suba South MP John Mbadi said their offices were following up on the matter and had contacted the Ministry of Transport seeking its intervention.

Makeshift bridge

The leaders unveiled a makeshift bridge that the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) plans to install at the site before a new bridge is built.

But residents are concerned about the delay in setting up the bridge, two weeks after the materials were brought to the site.

Lawrence Omoro, a boda boda rider in Amonyo market, said many traders who used to operate from Riat to Oria and Uriri no longer do so.

"Those who are still travelling complain about the high transport charges. Sometimes we end up spending a lot of money on fuel and we do not get paid," he said.

Traders moving bulky goods from Riat to Uriri must cover a distance of 50km.

Before the bridge collapsed, they would cover about 30km.

Mr Omoro said motorcyclists use undesignated routes to get to their destinations.

“Some goods cannot be transported on boats. Other traders say they are unable to continue with their businesses as they cannot cross the river to go to the market. The only solution to the problem would be to put up a bridge,” he said.

Risky crossing river

Other residents said crossing the river on a boat is risky and could result in accidents.

They have urged the government to complete the installation of the modular bridge so they can get to markets, hospitals and schools more easily.

The modern bridge will ease movement to Ndhiwa, Awendo, Rongo, Nyatike, Uriri and Homa Bay sub-counties.

Residents reported that no work was going on at the site since pieces of the modular bridge were taken there two weeks ago.

Salmon Odongo, the chairman of boat operators in the area, said residents were suffering.

“Only a few individuals are engaged in the boat transport business. The number of vessels available is small compared with the number of people who want to cross the river,” he said.

Januaris Kimilu, a Kerra official in Homa Bay County, did not respond to calls from Nation.Africa about any plans for a new bridge and the cost of the project.