Boost for Gladys Wanga as Mbadi drops out of Homa Bay race

Mr Mbadi’s withdrawal came hours after Mr Kidero dismissed information circulating in Homa Bay WhatsApp groups that he was planning to join the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K).

But he asked his followers to prepare for the party primaries slated for April 18 while reaffirming his commitment to ODM.

“Please avoid the rumours being propagated by desperate groups. ODM is a democratic entity and no one will be favoured. The will of Homa Bay people will be exercised by the people of Homa Bay,” Mr Kidero said.

Mr Orata, the deputy governor, confirmed to the Nation that he had hit the campaign trail as he seeks to succeed his boss and he is banking on his 10 years of experience as deputy to ascend to the country’s top seat.

He said he is not in the race because someone has told him to do so but due to his understanding of how devolution works to improve the livelihoods of Kenyans.

“I am firmly in the August race. None of those who I am competing with have the kind of experience when it comes to matters of county governance,” he told the Nation.

He added: “I did not want to start campaigns early because it could be portrayed as sabotaging my boss. As a deputy, you must be loyal, not like William Ruto’s scenario with President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

In April 2019, Governor Awiti delegated his duties to Mr Orata as he took time off to recover after surgery.

This is after the governor, who had not been seen in public for some time, returned to Kenya following an operation on his eye in Germany.

By then, Mr Awiti’s absence had sparked speculation about his ability to run the county, with local politicians criticising its operations.

