Blow to Governor Gladys Wanga as court stops county revenue collection

Homa Bay High Court has suspended revenue collection in the county in a move that could cripple ongoing projects.

The court ordered that no one should pay taxes until it hears and determines a petition filed by a trader challenging a new system of revenue collection.

The trader, Mr Evans Otieno, filed a case to oppose the use of mobile phones in remitting taxes, saying the public was not involved before the new system was introduced.

To seal loopholes and stop theft, Governor Gladys Wanga directed that all taxes be channelled to the county treasury using a digital system when she came to power.

The move was informed by recommendations of a task force on how to increase earnings.

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi offered technical advice to the task force on how the county government can realise its financial goals.

But Mr Otieno, who was not happy with the new system, moved to court to challenge the process.

He listed the county government, county secretary Bernard Muok and Safaricom Ltd as the first, second and third respondents, respectively.

High Court Judge Kiarie W Kiarie certified the matter as urgent.

In his orders, he issued an injunction prohibiting the county government, through its agents, from collecting any levies, taxes, permits or any other form of payment from any trader.

Justice Kiarie further ordered that no one should be victimised until the case is determined.

"Pending the hearing and determination, an interim order is hereby granted of mandatory injunction directing the respondents either by themselves, agents servants or employees assigned, from implementing the Hon Nderitu's task force recommendations with a view to executing, collecting revenue and demanding levies, tax, charges or business permits payments to be paid via third respondents paybill number by residents of Homa Bay, particularly traders, until this application is heard and concluded," read the orders.

The judge also directed the respondents to produce, file and serve Mr Otieno with information on how they advertised the public participation in the new system of revenue collection, when it was done, the criteria used and the minutes before the new system was introduced.

The case will be heard from March 23.

Homa Bay County government has been banking on a digital revenue collection system as a way of developing the region.

The county has established a board that targets to collect up to Sh1 billion annually in its own-source revenue.

The County Revenue Board is tasked with ensuring the county government taps into multiple revenue generation streams to meet its financial targets.

Board members include Akinyi Wenwa, sister of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Own revenue

Other members are Dr Konyango Tobias Otieno, who serves as the chairman, Patrobas Owiti, Alloice Rodi, Hilder Onyango, Erick Okongo and Calvince Oguma.

The team was asked to ensure it puts the county in a position where it can generate and use its own revenue without depending on money sent to county governments by the National Treasury.

The county lags in its own sourced revenue and has been classified by the commission on revenue allocation as one of the devolved units recording dismal revenue collection as it got less than Sh500 million annually over the last 10 years of devolution.

Until the new administration took power, revenue collection was done manually where collectors would walk to traders to pick cash.

Also read : Kenyan woman Joy Aoko dies after brutal attack, rape in Albania

This method had its downside, because the funds often failed to reach the county treasury for budgeting.

Ms Wanga introduced a digital collection system two months after being sworn into office where levies are paid using mobile phones.

According to county spokesperson Rachel Oguttu, own sourced revenue for January 2023 indicates that Homa Bay county collected Sh72.1 million.

This, she said, was from hospitals, small and medium-sized enterprises, land rates, transport sector among other revenue streams.

"Healthcare continues to post the highest collection of own sourced revenue contributing Sh 45.7 million in January," Ms Oguttu said.

She said the county government continues to work on the pitfalls of the cashless system of revenue collection as well as sealing the pilferages that continue to undermine revenue collection exercise across the county.

"We continue to underscore the importance of paying our rates, cesses and fees in order to make our county self-reliant and foster a consistent service delivery," Ms Oguttu said.

Ms Wanga said the race to Sh1 billion is on course and the revenue board will enable her administration to achieve its dream.

According to the county chief, Homa Bay has many untapped revenue collection streams which can be exploited to meet the needs of residents and service delivery by the government.

"We have put together a competent team that will ensure we are at par with other counties that have revenue boards. We don't need to survive on funds from the exchequer alone," she said.

Dr Otieno who will steer the county revenue board towards optimal revenue collection will administer and enforce laws relating to revenue collection and uphold effectiveness and efficiency in revenue administration in Homa Bay County.

Governor Wanga said the board chairman previously worked with Kenya Revenue Authority in different positions that enabled him to gain enough experience in revenue collection.