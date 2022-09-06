Bhang peddler escapes police dragnet, flles into Kodera forest

A suspected drug dealer fled into the Kodera forest in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, to avoid arrest after a dramatic high-speed police chase on Monday evening.

The suspect, who was ferrying bhang, abandoned his Toyota Harrier in the forest.

Police from Rangwe had been tipped off by the public that the driver was ferrying drugs on the Rodi Kopany-Oyugis road.

Rangwe sub-county Police Commander Apeles Chacha said her officers then lay in wait to intercept the vehicle and seize the suspect.

But the driver had other plans.

He had calculated how he would drive past the officers to avoid arrest.

Ms Chacha said the suspect managed to drive past security officers on the road before speeding towards Oyugis.

An operation that was supposed to end in Rangwe turned into a police chase.

The driver gave up when the police vehicle got closer to him.

He left the main road and diverted into the Kodera forest.

Fled on foot

But the vehicle could not move in the forest, and the suspect stepped out and fled on foot.

The officers found six sacks of bhang stashed in the boot of the vehicle.

Police suspected the drugs were being ferried from Nyatike in the neighbouring Migori County.

“We are yet to establish where the drugs were destined to. We, however, suspect they were from Nyatike,” Ms Chacha said.

The value of the drugs had not been established. The vehicle was towed to the Rangwe Police Station for further inspection.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the suspect was launched.

Ms Chacha lauded members of the public for their cooperation, saying they helped police identify the vehicle.

“They should keep working with police by always volunteering to give information on safety and security,” she said.

The Kodera forest came into the national limelight after the death of Sharon Otieno, an expectant mother that former Migori governor Okoth Obado is accused of murdering. Her body was recovered in the forest.