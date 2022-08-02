Bad weather forces Raila to make an emergency landing in Oyugis

Rains and poor visibility in parts of South Nyanza forced Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to make an emergency landing in Oyugis this morning.

Mr Odinga was on his way to Kisii, where he was scheduled to address a rally.

He used the road the rest of the way to his destination.

Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua also landed at the Kabunde airstrip in Homa Bay town before she joined Mr Odinga in Kisii.

They held a rally at the Gusii stadium in the afternoon.

It was raining when the helicopter landed.

Rachuonyo South Police Commander Lilies Wachira said Mr Odinga’s helicopter, which landed at Rawinji, could not fly in bad weather.

"It was an emergency. The chopper could not fly properly during rain," she said.

The arrival of Mr Odinga, who was with Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, in Oyugis caught many by surprise.

The helicopter, which was branded with blue Azimio colours, landed in a field and immediately attracted the attention of residents, who quickly arrived to see who was traveling in it.

Mr Odinga and Mr Atwoli used the opportunity to talk to the small crowd that gathered there.

They urged residents to vote for the coalition.

Mr Odinga told voters to stop being overconfident that he will win the presidential seat and instead come out in large numbers and cast their votes.

Decried low voter turn out

In Luo Nyanza, the outcome of previous polls has shown that a substantial number of voters fail to cast ballots, thinking that their candidates will win whether they vote or not.

It is referred to as “gini wasekao” (we have already won) in the local language.

It contributed to Mr Odinga losing the presidential race four times.

The ODM leader appealed to his supporters not to think that way this year.

"I encourage you to come out and vote. Avoid the narrative that I will win whether you vote or not," Mr Odinga said.

He also told his supporters to encourage their neighbours to vote.

"Ensure you see ink on your neighbours hands. If they do not have it, ensure you encourage them to vote," he said.

Mr Odinga also faulted residents who do not have ID cards after some residents reported to him that their IDs had not been processed.

“Voter registration was closed and there is nothing you can do about it,” he said.

Mr Awoli said the sick should also vote.

He said they should be assisted to access polling stations.

"They can vote and be taken back to the hospital," the unionist said

At the Kabunde airstrip, Ms Karua landed on a chartered flight.

She was received by Homa Bay governor candidate Gladys Wanga.