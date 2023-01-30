Alarm as stray hyenas terrorise Homa Bay residents

Panic has gripped some villages in Kanyadoto, Ndhiwa Sub-county in Homa Bay after a pack of hyenas invaded farms and killed domestic animals on Sunday night.

The hyenas broke into animal pens in different farms and mauled at least 10 sheep, resulting in their deaths.

Farmers believe the wild animals may have broken out of Ruma National Park before invading their homesteads.

Some residents reported sightings of hyenas roaming freely in grazing fields during the day just hours before before the night attacks.

Now, Ndhiwa residents say they are concerned that the animals may attack and possibly kill humans.

Mr Samuel Odida, a farmer from Ligodho village, said he woke up and found his animals dead.

According to him, no one heard any commotion when the animals were being killed at night.

“The animals were my source of their livelihood. I was planning to sell them to pay fees for my children,” he said.

When the Nation visited the affected farms, sheep lay dead with their necks broken.

Rampant

Cases of human wildlife conflict are common in Ndhiwa as wild animals including hyenas, crocodiles and monkeys invade homes.

Crocodiles from River Kuja have killed animals as they drink water while monkeys invade farms and destroy crops.

Some of the animals escape from their habitat at Ruma National Park.

Some farmers are now threatening to take matters into their own hands by hunting and killing the wild animals.

Kanyakolo A village elder John Ogoro said he is working with chiefs from affected areas for intervention.

“Residents have called for surveillance in Ligodho and Kanyakolo A villages to ensure their animals are safe. Let KWS move swiftly and address the situation because they may attack humans as well,” Mr Ogoro said.

KWS had sent a team to the affected homes to assess the situation.

Ruma National Park Senior Warden Titus Mitau said he has received reports of the attacks. He, however, said the case is being handled by KWS officers from their office in Homa Bay Town.

"Cases of human wildlife conflict are handled by our officers at the main station," he said.