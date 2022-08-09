2022 polls: Chaos rocks voting in Siaya, Homa Bay

Officers at the Aram Police Station in Rarieda, Siaya County, have recalled a firearm belonging to UDM parliamentary candidate Augustine Neto Adhola after a fracas.

The decision came after Mr Neto drew the gun and fired in the air at the Ruma polling station on Tuesday morning.

In Rangwe, MP Lilian Gogo wants legal action taken against one of her competitors that she accused of funding violence during voting.

The legislator accused the opponent of being behind a series of attacks on Tuesday as residents cast their ballots.

Violence was witnessed in parts of Rangwe, including the Got Lwala, Achego, Obuya polling stations as voting was underway.

Some people reported to police that they were assaulted as different groups clashed at polling stations.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the situation was brought under control after additional security personnel were deployed to the affected areas.

"We have increased police presence in Rangwe, where violence was reported on Tuesday. The officers will contain any case of lawlessness that may be witnessed as the electoral process continues," he said.

Siaya County Police Commander Michael Muchiri told the Nation that the shooting incident involving Mr Neto was being investigated.

Aram Police Station

“We have the gun already detained at the Aram Police Station in Rarieda, and investigations are underway to establish the candidate’s motive. Normally before we arrest the person, we first recall the firearm for examination,” said Mr Muchiri.

In an amateur video circulating on social media, supporters of Mr Neto and their opponents confront each other before the candidate gets out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

“In the investigations, we will seek to establish whether the candidate was in danger or not. After that we shall be able to take appropriate action against the perpetrators,” said Mr Muchiri.

This incident followed another in Ugenya, where police had to fire in the air to save Kathieno B Assistant Chief Joash Ogolla, who was attacked by a mob that accused him of influencing voters.

Security officers at the Bar-Ndege polling station had to pull the trigger to save the administrator.

But Mr Ogolla told the Nation that he was at the station to vote but not to influence voters.

“I was the first person at the polling station because as the area administrator I was to be among the first to vote then be ready to assist on any other duty that would arise in the course of the day,” said Mr Ogolla.

Rowdy youths

He went on: “It was after I voted that some rowdy members of the public began harassing me to leave the stations, [claiming] that I was on a mission to influence the voters, which is a false allegation.”

Police at the polling centre fired in the air to scatter the people who were baying for the administrator’s blood.

Dr Gogo asked relevant agencies to take action against people responsible for roughing up some residents over accusations of supporting particular candidates.

During the clashes, some of her agents were injured, with the MP claiming they were being targeted.

"In some instances, my agents were being pushed out of the polling station. Those who declined to leave were attacked and assaulted," she said.

Some of the cases were reported to the Ndiru Police Station, where Dr Gogo and her agents took refuge for most of Tuesday afternoon after allegedly receiving threats.

"My car has been stoned by people I don't know. I returned to camp at the police station where it is safer," she told journalists at the station.

She accused her opponent of taking advantage of her gender as a female politician to try to intimidate her.

“It is unfortunate the violence is being witnessed in Rangwe in every electioneering season. I condemn cases of violence that were witnessed during voting,” Dr Gogo said.

Mr Dismus Owino, who was assaulted in the incident, said he was rescued by his family members after goons descended on him.