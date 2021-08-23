13 show interest in Homa Bay governor’s seat

Evans Kidero

From left: ODM chairman John Mbadi, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The Homa Bay County gubernatorial contest is getting increasingly crowded with at least 13 aspirants angling to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti, who is due to step down next year.

