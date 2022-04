Meet Jack Omondi Oluoch now known as 'paswaaad' on social media.

Mr Oluoch recently rose to online fame when he interrupted a live TV interview over a disputed ODM nomination election in Homa Bay.

In the interview, Mr Oluoch is heard shouting "password" several times, echoing sentiments from the interviewee who was lamenting over election kit password being ferried in a car to the polling station.