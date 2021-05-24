​Ida Odinga’s Sh300m library runs into powerlines hitch

Last year, Ida Odinga and other leaders laid the foundation of a state-of-the-art library, research and innovation centre at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay Sub-county as part of an effort to improve reading culture in Nyanza.

The project, dubbed Dr Ida Odinga Library, Research, Innovation and Resource Centre that is being undertaken at Sh300 million, is meant to provide a conducive environment where students can build their future.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, which was attended by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Education counterpart Prof George Magoha, among other leaders in December, Dr Ida described the upcoming centre as one of the greatest innovations the country has conceived in recent times.

She said among other things, the centre, which will be her legacy project in south Nyanza, is expected to empower young people and open up more employment opportunities for jobless youths.

The progress of the project is, however, facing an obstacle that could see its construction delayed and its cost shooting up.

A major power line is preventing construction workers from building one section of the centre, which is almost the level where the lines are.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma whose office plays a pivotal role in ensuring the project becomes a success, inspected the ongoing work at the site.

He said information about the blockage caused by the power line has been brought to his attention and the contractor has said he may have difficulties putting up the structure at one corner unless the electric cables are moved.

According to Kenya Power, the cables are a two-way power line that serves major towns in Kisii and Homa Bay.

It supplies power to Asumbi, Rangwe and Suneka, among other areas.

Edge of the electric cables

"Electric cables pass directly on top of the project where construction workers are. They risk their lives if they continue with the construction of pillars, which have reached the edge of the electric cables," Mr Kaluma said.

Homa Bay County Kenya Power manager Ken Okumbe said the contractor has informed the utility firm about the obstacle.

He said the company has sent a quotation to the construction company on the amount of money needed to relocate the line to a different area.

“Whoever wants utility lines to be relocated must cater for the cost of work. We have already informed the contactor of how much is needed. He is yet to respond,” Okumbe said.

The main concern from Mr Kaluma is that delays in completing the project will increase the cost of construction as the price of materials keeps increasing.

He argued that the contractor may charge for suspension of work as he called on the Ministry of Energy to work on the challenges.

At the end of the construction period by mid-next year, more than 1,000 students from Ogande Girls and other schools will be able to sit and study at the iconic eye-shaped library.

It will also contain an ICT hub, a recording studio and a conference facility that will be supported by the Kenya Film Classification Board and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Its 1,000-seat auditorium will host national and international events.

"We have lacked facilities where presidential functions can be held. That is why the president has never visited Homa Bay county. With this project, we expect the president and other dignitaries to make frequent visits to our county and that would be good for our economy," Mr Kaluma said.

The cost of land around Ogande has already skyrocketed as private developers seek space to construct eateries and accommodations facilities.

Mr Kaluma said many investors have seen the potential that the facility has and have decided to take advantage of it to invest in different business activities.

He, however, advised families around the library to be wise when selling their land.