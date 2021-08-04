Here are the most lucrative counties for MCAs

When three months of stringent Covid-19 restrictions ended in June last year, the government finally started opening up the economy in July.

But many people were still wary that the pandemic posed great danger, opting to continue staying at home or working from there. Not the Laikipia County Assembly members (MCAs), though.

For the 25 MCAs, this marked the time for self-consolation, going out of their way to ensure they filled their pockets by earning sitting allowances to the maximum.

This is revealed in the Controller of Budget’s (COB) report on how county governments used taxpayer money in the nine months ending in March this year.

The report reveals huge discrepancies in what MCAs in different counties take home as sitting allowances, with the most notable case indicating that some MCAs make more than 20 times what others in other counties earn.

Laikipia

“The County Assemblies of Laikipia and Homa Bay reported the highest average monthly sitting allowance per MCA at Sh192,470 and Sh183,443, respectively, above the recommended monthly ceiling of Sh124,800 established by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),” COB Margaret Nyakang’o says in the report.

This means that over the nine-month period between July 2020 and March 2021, MCAs in Laikipia earned an average of Sh67,670 (35.15 percent) more than the SRC recommended and Sh118,680 more than the average of Sh73,790 earned by MCAs across the country (or 160.8 percent more).

It also means that on average, an MCA in Laikipia pocketed Sh8,368 daily, supposing he or she participated in sittings for 23 days each of the nine months.

This does not factor in recesses that MCAs take during holidays such as Christmas and other breaks when they do not engage in assembly business.

The COB report indicates that the county assembly spent the entire amount budgeted for sitting allowances for the 2020/21 financial year over the nine months – Sh43,305,696 – meaning that during the last quarter between April and end of June 2021, there was nothing left of the funds budgeted for sitting allowances.

Homa Bay

Following closely were MCAs in Homa Bay, who earned an average of Sh183,443 in sitting allowances over the nine months.

Simple math shows that supposing each of the 61 MCAs participated in assembly business warranting payment for 23 days each of the nine months, they earned an average of Sh7,975 daily.

Homa Bay spent Sh100,710,341 of the Sh117,715,200 budgeted for sitting allowances (or 85.6 percent) over the period.

“County Assemblies reported a decrease in expenditure on Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) sitting allowance from Sh1.62 billion in a similar period of FY 2019/20 to Sh1.49 billion,” the report said.

But it should be noted that in eight of the nine months between July 2019 and March 2020, county assemblies across the country operated normally because Covid-19 had not been reported in Kenya.

SRC says MCAs are entitled to a monthly salary of Sh165,000, Sh5,000 for airtime, a sitting allowance of Sh5,000 per session and a monthly mileage allowance of Sh39,800 for intra-county travel, among other benefits.

SRC’s bid to cut MCAs’ salaries to Sh144,375, abolish monthly mileage and sitting allowances and lower per diem rates in 2017 failed when the High Court ruled against its advisory in 2018.

In Busia County, the 54 MCAs earned an average of Sh109,458 in sitting allowances monthly between July 2020 and March 2021, while their counterparts in Siaya County took home an average of Sh107,095.

Busia spent Sh53,196,421 out of the Sh75,114,363 budgeted for sitting allowances between July 2020 and June 2021, while Siaya used a total of Sh41,445,700 overall to pay its 43 MCAs sitting allowances out of the Sh48,040,000 budgeted for the entire year.

In the coastal region, ward representatives in Kwale County were also overworking themselves, making sure that they earned an average of Sh119,386 in monthly sitting allowances. The county spent a total of Sh33.3 million out of the budgeted Sh49.2 million to pay 31 MCAs.

Other counties where MCAs earned more than Sh100,000 in monthly sitting allowances include Vihiga (Sh101,268), Kakamega (Sh106,584) and Migori (Sh109,214), while in Nyeri, Nyamira, Machakos, Kisumu, Kisii, Elgeyo Marakwet and Makueni, MCAs earned between Sh90,000 and Sh100,000.

But ironically, in some counties, MCAs earned low figures, creating huge discrepancies in what MCAs in different counties earn as sitting allowances.

For instance, over the nine-month period, the 42 MCAs in Kajiado earned a monthly average of Sh9,287 in sitting allowances - the lowest figure.

This means that what two Laikipia MCAs, for example, earned as monthly sitting allowances (Sh384,940) could comfortably pay the entire Kajiado County Assembly MCAs’ sitting allowances (Sh390,054) - save for a meagre Sh5,114.

With almost double the number of MCAs in Laikipia, Kajiado spent one-twelfth of what Laikipia paid its MCAs as monthly sitting allowances, at an average of Sh3.5 million.

And supposing all the Kajiado MCAs participated in assembly sittings warranting sitting allowances for 23 days each month, it means they earned an average of Sh403.7 daily - a figure 20 times below what their counterparts in Laikipia made daily.

In Wajir, the 51 MCAs also made through with sitting allowances of Sh18,681 monthly as the county assembly spent a total of Sh8.5 million to pay them over the period.

Nakuru

Nakuru also emerged among responsible county assemblies in paying MCAs sitting allowances, with its 79 ward reps earning an average of Sh31,222 over the three quarters. The county spent an average total of Sh22.2 million on sitting allowances over the nine months, out of the Sh92 million budgeted.

Turkana came third among low spenders on sitting allowances, with the county assembly spending a total of Sh16.17 million on MCAs’ sitting allowances between July and March, and each earning an average of Sh37,441 monthly.

Narok and Mandera counties also recorded low figures in expenditures on sitting allowances, with MCAs earning, respectively, an average of Sh37,840 and Sh39,873 monthly, closing the list of counties where MCAs earned below Sh40,000.

In Garissa, Kilifi, Lamu, Nandi and Taita Taveta, MCAs earned sitting allowances in the range of over Sh40,000 but below Sh50,000.

The COB report shows that on average, county assemblies spent Sh73,790 to pay 2,247 MCAs monthly sitting allowances monthly over the nine months.