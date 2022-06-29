Health takes lion’s share of 2022-23 Uasin Gishu budget

Uasin Gishu County has tabled its Sh10.17 billion budget estimates for the 2022/2023 financial year before the county assembly, with the health docket the biggest winner.

Health was allocated Sh2.7 billion, which will be used to improve care, while the county public service will get Sh2.27 billion to boost and bring services closer to residents.

Acting Finance and Economic Planning executive Samuel Yego told the county assembly on Tuesday that the budget seeks to improve the livelihoods of residents, create jobs and help in post-Covid-19 recovery.

In the health budget, Sh80 million was set aside to purchase ambulances with the goal of strengthening the referral system, while Sh200 million will be spent on medical supplies. Some Sh217 million will go to completing Ziwa Level Five Hospital and other projects.

Uasin Gishu County’s Acting Executive for Finance and Economic Planning, Samuel Yego, delivers a budget statement for the Financial Year 2022/2023 at Uasin Gishu County Assembly in Eldoret town on June 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the county’s Sh10.1 billion total budget, some Sh6.3 billion will go to recurrent expenditure, while Sh3.7 billion was set aside for development, accounting for 63 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.

Some Sh40 million will cater for the transition into a new administration after the August 9 General Election.

In the estimates, the county seeks to collect Sh1.4 billion in local revenue to plug deficits and finance various county programmes. It also eyes Sh8.6 billion in equitable-share revenue from the National Treasury and Sh701 million in conditional grants.

“We are mindful of the current business environment and we are keen to protect local businesses,” Mr Yego said.

“However, the county has proposed a raft of measures to boost own-source revenue collection that include compliance through continuous surveillance, sensitise all residents on the revenue requirements, engage all stakeholders to ensure improved collection and mapping the potential areas.”

Members of Uasin Gishu County Assembly follow proceedings during delivering of a budget statement for the Financial Year 2022/2023 by Uasin Gishu County’s Acting Executive for Finance and Economic Planning, Samuel Yego on June 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

To mitigate and combat the impact of climate change on vulnerable households, the county established a unit to coordinate and manage Sh125 million in funding from the World Bank and an additional allocation of Sh25 million to boost conservation and afforestation efforts.

To fast-track the elevation of Eldoret to a city, the devolved unit has allocated Sh10 million to complete its regeneration plan for the town. Some Sh30 million will go to related projects in the town and Sh153 million for upgrading infrastructure, including roads, walkways and the 64 Stadium.

Agriculture received Sh1.9 billion that will be used to upgrade cereal stores and reduce post-harvest losses and agricultural mechanisation programmes, boost electricity connections to milk coolers, diversify crops, and improve disease control and artificial insemination services.

For education, the county has set aside Sh1.1 billion, with Sh22 million going to purchasing learning materials for early childhood education, and Sh105 million for bursaries to bright and needy children.

Acting, Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker Sarah Malel during delivering of a budget statement for the Financial Year 2022/2023 by Uasin Gishu County’s Acting Executive for Finance and Economic Planning, Samuel Yego on June 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Roads, water and infrastructure received Sh1.95 billion, while Sh1.2 billion went to ward projects.

Mr Yego noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have devastated the global and domestic economy and affected households and county programmes.

“We have faced challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we had to put some plans on hold,” he said.

MCAs will get Sh100 million in car grants and mortgages. The county also plans to set up a pension and retirement benefit scheme for senior county staff.

They include the governor, deputy governor, assembly Speaker and members of the assembly in line with the County State Officers Retirement Bill 2021.

To preserve culture, history and heritage, the county has allocated Sh3.9 million. Some of the money will go to preserving history and protecting shrines.

Mr Yego said Governor Jackson Mandago’s administration had revived and empowered cooperative movements. With 347 registered cooperative societies, 188 received loans to the tune of over Sh560 million.