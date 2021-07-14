Handshakes, overloaded PSVs reverse Rift’s Covid-19 gains

Traders with no face masks selling foodstuff to road users at Londiani in Kericho County on July 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group   
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Smarting from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenyans in Eldoret have now let down their guard, only choosing to wear their face masks only in places that require them.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

  2. Family agonises over missing son seized by ATPU officers in Lamu

  3. Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

  4. Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

  5. PRIME Homa Bay ICU down over staff shortage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.