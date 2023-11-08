Governors want transfer of county functions sped up

The Council of Governors (CoG) has renewed calls for the State to fast track the transfer of devolved functions still being held by the national government to the counties.

CoG now wants the Senate to help to push the completion of the transfer of devolved functions plus attendant resources.

President William Ruto, in June this year, promised that the national government would transfer the pending devolved functions within two months and established a committee to lead the processs.

Governors have been rooting for the “big bang” approach used in the first phase of the transfer of the functions spearheaded by the defunct Transition Authority, where majority of the devolved functions and their resources were handed over to the counties.

An interim report from the Inter-Governmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) revealed that devolved functions currently being performed by government ministries, departments and agencies are worth Sh272 billion.

CoG Finance committee chairperson Fernandes Barasa has questioned why significant devolved functions have remained with the national government 10 years since devolution was first implemented.

Mr Barasa said failure to fast track the transfer process was leading to loss of millions of shillings that meant for running of activities in the counties as per the Public Finance Management Act, which recommends functions to be accompanied by attendant resources.

“We have functions worth around Sh275 billion which have been costed by IGRTC that was tasked with the responsibility of making sure the functions that are not yet devolved as per the Fourth Schedule of the constitution are properly scheduled and transferred to counties,” Mr Barasa said.

The Kakamega governor was speaking in Kisumu during the 6th Public Finance Management Conference by the Association for Women Accountants in Kenya . He pointed out that most of the counties were still struggling to raise their own-source revenue and that it would push them into financial crisis if the functions were released without the required funding.

The devolved functions performed by county governments include agriculture, health, early childhood development and education (ECDE), vocational training, water supply, waste management and community development.

Mr Barasa noted that some functions like ECDE were devolved without attendant funds and that governors are forced to look for money to run them.

Some of the devolved functions held at the national government level are in agriculture (41 functions valued at Sh105 billion), transport (51 functions valued at Sh51 billion) and education (52 functions).

Mr Barasa said the transfer of all the devolved functions alongside their attendant resources was critical in strengthening devolution.

“Kenyans made a firm commitment to have devolution implemented in their country. Let the State put in place specific interventions to transfer all outstanding functions constitutionally earmarked to be performed by counties for the smooth running of operations and the success of devolution,” he said.

In March, this year, IGRTC said it had developed a comprehensive framework that would guide the transfer of functions, covering budget resources, staff, systems, facilities, equipment and machinery, among others.

The agency’s chairman, Kithinji Kiragu, said the framework had buy-in from stakeholders.

“Through the programme, gaps in the capacities of counties, policies and laws to be amended or repealed for optimal functioning of ministries, departments and counties will also be identified,” said Mr Kiragu, noting that the transfer of functions would not result in loss of jobs for the staff working within government ministries and departments.