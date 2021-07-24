Governors from Western list 15 projects for Uhuru to unveil in visit

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Five governors from Western on Thursday met President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his planned development tour of the region next month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.