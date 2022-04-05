Governor Mandago: I have no preferred successor

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has dismissed claims that he has a preferred candidate to succeed him, even as he defended his decision to seek the senator’s seat.

The outgoing governor said on Monday that he did not favour any aspirant to succeed him, noting that Uasin Gishu voters will choose their next governor.

“I don’t have a political project and I don’t need to have one. I was not known in 2013 when I first sought the political seat, but it is the voters who entrusted me with leadership and I will not betray them by supporting any aspirant,” he said.

Aspirants

Eight aspirants are eyeing the seat. They include politician Jonathan Bii (or Koti Moja), Soy MP Caleb Kositany, former ambassadors Sarah Serem (China) and Julius Bitok (Pakistan), former Nairobi environment executive Vesca Kangogo and Ngenyilel MCA David Sing'oei.

The six aspirants want to vie under Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Whoever gets the UDA ticket will face independent candidate Zedekiah Bundotich and William Kiwa of the United Democratic Movement.

Mr Mandago said that he believes residents will make the right decision in party primaries set to be held next Thursday.

Senate bid

He will face media presenter Robert Kemei and lawyer Kipchumba Karori in the race for the Senate seat.

He has faced criticism from some Uasin Gishu residents and leaders, who said his move could be a scheme to cover up any misdeeds committed under his administration.

But on Monday he said second-term governors like him seeking to contest Senate seats have every right to do so.

Other outgoing governors eyeing Senate seats are Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Ali Roba (Mandera), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Samuel Tunai (Narok) and Martin Wambora (Embu).

“As the pioneer Uasin Gishu governor, I support the governors seeking senatorial seats. When the current Constitution was passed, functions were devolved but most resources were retained at the national government level. That is why we want to go to the Senate to correct these issues,” said the outspoken governor on NTV’s “Kigoda Chako” interview on Monday evening.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago being interviewed by NTV news anchor Salim Swaleh on the Kigoda Chako show at the NTV Eldoret Studios on Monday April 04, 2022. Governor Mandago who is serving his second term is eyeing the Uasin Gishu Senate seat. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Mandago said that as one of the pioneers of devolution, he has realised a number of challenges that he wishes to address besides championing more resources for counties.

“As initiators of devolution, we understand the challenges facing counties, including delayed disbursements from the National Treasury. These are issues that I can articulate effectively if elected to the position,” he said, while playing down alleged political animosity between him and Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi, describing it as ‘county’ politics.

Open to probe

Dismissing claims that he was seeking the Senate seat in order to cover up for his ills, he said investigating and audit agencies were free to investigate his office even after he leaves, adding that he has nothing to hide.

“I will honor summons to answer audit queries on how public funds were used in my tenure as governor even if elected as the next senator,” he said.

“These agencies have never raised any audit queries against my administration. It is wrong to say that I will block investigations. What powers will I hold when I become a senator to deter these agencies from investigating any audit issues?”

He wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Auditor-General to look into any claims of financial embezzlement during his two terms in office.

“We had audits in the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 financial years and I even appeared before the Senate committee. There is nothing to hide even after I leave office,” said Mr Mandago adding that he was ready to hand over to the next governor.

UDA primaries

The governor expressed confidence that UDA primaries will be free and fair, adding that he will remain loyal to the party even if he loses in the nominations.

“There are those who claim that they have the UDA certificate. I believe that is propaganda. In 2013, they said the same but I defeated them because I was a staunch member of the then URP party,” he said.