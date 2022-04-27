Governor hopeful ‘Koti Moja’ quizzes 12 for running mate position

Jonathan Bii, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s governor candidate in Uasin Gishu, has interviewed 12 individuals for the running mate position.

This came as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) extended the deadline for presidential and gubernatorial aspirants to submit the names of their running mates.

Mr Bii, popularly known as Koti Moja, led a 14-hour session of interviews in Eldoret for a potential deputy governor.

“There was a panel of judges and all the candidates had a good background. The panel of judges came from expansive backgrounds from the business world, blue chip company executives, politicians, human resources and educators,” said a source who sat on the panel.

The candidates were asked questions ranging from their history, educational background, and professional experience, including understanding public finance and management.

They were also quizzed on their understanding of the roles of the position they were applying for, including devolution, team leadership, stakeholder engagement and partnership.

In his campaigns, Mr Bii said he wants an administration that will be fair and equitable within the workforce environment.

“Each and every resident of Uasin Gishu County with proper and well-rounded qualifications for any position in my office … will be subjected to a fair hiring process,” he said at a rally.

“This is the leadership Uasin Gishu requires to take the county to global status. On matters of employment … Uasin Gishu County will be an ‘equal opportunity employer’.”

On Tuesday, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced an extension for aspirants to submit their running mates names following a consultative meeting with representatives of political parties. The aspirants had earlier been directed to submit the names of their running mates by Thursday, April 28.

“The date for submission of aspirants lists for presidential aspirants and their deputies as well as gubernatorial aspirants and their deputies will be on the 16th of May,” he said after meeting representatives from Kenya Kwanza, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, Safina and independent candidates.

Meanwhile, UDA nominees for ward rep seats received their nomination certificates at the Eldoret Sports Club on Wednesday.

The nominees from Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties received their tickets at an event overseen by Uasin Gishu UDA coordinator Paul Kiprop.

Mr Kiprop called on the aspirants to get the required documents from relevant institutions before presenting themselves to the IEBC.

Edwin Kiprop (left) who won the UDA Party ticket for Nandi Hills Ward in Nandi County, Boroswa Mary Goretti of Kipsomba Ward in Uasin Gishu County and other party ward nominees from Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Vihiga counties celebrate after receiving their certificates at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on April 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“This nomination ticket is part of the requirements for you to be cleared by IEBC for the August General Election. There are other documents needed, including police clearance, KRA [tax compliance] certificate, among others, and you should seek them as soon as possible,” Mr Kiprop told the nominees.

He also asked them to campaign for the Kenya Kwanza coalition and ensure they maintain peace and order throughout the campaign period.

“As a party, we stand for peace and we will not entertain anybody threatening peace in their areas. All nominees should exercise political tolerance,” he said.

After receiving their tickets, the nominees were exuberant, saying they were upbeat about clinching the seats.

“Some of our competitors have registered as independent candidates after we trounced them in the party primaries. They should know that we shall defeat them as before and deliver victory to UDA,” said Mr Paul Kipyatich, a nominee for the Embobut/Embolot ward in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Ms Sarah Malel, a nominee for the Kimumu ward in Uasin Gishu, called on young people from being used by politicians to fan hate and perpetrate political violence.