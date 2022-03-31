Governor aspirant denies role in blogger’s abduction, torture

Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant Jonathan Bii has distanced himself from allegations that his supporters were involved in the kidnapping of a blogger working for one of his competitors.

This is after Julius Bitok, another politician eyeing the seat, alleged that Mr Bii’s supporters had abducted and tortured his communication strategist on Tuesday night.

Mr Tony Chumba, alias Barmuriat, who was admitted at St Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital, was allegedly abducted from an Eldoret street by people believed to be Mr Bitok’s supporters while he was heading to his Pioneer estate home.

He was found dumped near the Sosian River early Wednesday morning.

Julius Bitok (centre), an aspirant for the Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial seat accompanied by his supporters addresses the press at Eldoret Police Station in Uasin Gishu County on March 30, 2022, following the alleged kidnapping of his media strategist Tony Chumba within Eldoret town on Tuesday night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Bitok had claimed supporters of his political opponents were responsible for the kidnapping.

“These are the works of one of my competitors and I want to call him out for notoriety and consistent use of violence in his campaigns. This is not the first time such thuggish behaviour is being witnessed,” he claimed at the Eldoret Central Police Station, pointing at Mr Bii.

“In the past few weeks, he has persistently tried to lock me and some other aspirants from accessing some parts of Eldoret.”

Jonathan Bii, an aspirant for the Uasin Gishu County governor's seat addresses the press in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu on March 30, 2022, over the alleged kidnapping of Tony Chumba, a media strategist who works with his opponent Julius Bitok. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

But Mr Bii convened a press conference on Wednesday evening and condemned the abduction as he distanced himself from the incident.

“I am deeply disheartened by the news of the alleged kidnap of Mr Chumba, aka Barmuriat, a political blogger in Eldoret. Abduction of a citizen is a serious crime in Kenya. It is an assault on the integrity of the individual, and for a blogger, an affront to his freedom of expression as well as his own livelihood,” he said.

He called on the Kenya Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to get to the bottom of the matter, urging political leaders in the Rift Valley to avoid making false and inflammatory statements that could stir tension.

“I have learnt of the false accusations against my campaign team which I want to categorically reject. I have had candid conversations with all my members, and they have assured me that none of them was involved in the claimed act,” Mr Bii said.

He accused his competitors, whom he termed desperate, of using unorthodox means to tarnish and malign his name.

“Let us not politicise a straightforward criminal matter,” he said.

“I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate that I am not in any way involved in this incident. I believe we are heading into an election, and given our traumatic experiences of the past, I beseech all politicians to avoid irresponsible utterances, propaganda, and defamation of personalities in the hope of obtaining political mileage. These acts will unfortunately incite tensions.”

Julius Bitok, an aspirant in the Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial seat looks on as a nurse attends to Tony Chumba, his media strategist, admitted at St Luke's Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 30, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Police in Eldoret said Wednesday they were investigating the incident and had zeroed in on suspects.

Eldoret Central Police Commander Edward Masibo said they were treating the matter as an isolated case of political intolerance, but stated that kidnapping was a criminal offense.

“We are waiting for the victim’s statement once he gets out of hospital to enable us to decipher the motive behind the incident,” Mr Masibo said as he warned politicians against engaging in hooliganism.

Addressing reporters, Mr Bii said Mr Chumba is a young enterprising man who earns his living from blogging and has created employment for several other young people.

Mr Bii urged police to expedite investigations into the matter.

He said the blogger has played an important role in the current campaigns as a facilitator and interlocutor of critical conversations about this election.

“On behalf of my campaign team, Koti Moja supporters and all the residents of Uasin Gishu, I strongly and unequivocally condemn this shameful act of violence,” he said.

“It is common knowledge that Team Chelilim has continuously embraced the fact that everyone has a constitutional right and freedom of expression to campaign for their favourite candidate who they believe will embrace their ideologies as a governor.”