Governor Achani in dilemma over county executives she served with

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani is torn between retaining or sacking county executives she served with in her predecessor’s administration, in which she was deputy county boss.

She is expected to make major changes in her cabinet as she officially takes office after being sworn in last week.

The county executives and chief officers in the cabinet were appointed by former governor Salim Mvurya, whom she deputised for 10 years. Mr Mvurya supported her bid after serving his constitutionally allowed two consecutive terms.

A county government source said discussions had begun on the changes to be made to the cabinet. Ms Achani held her first meeting with the cabinet on Monday.

“The governor held a meeting with the cabinet for more than 10 hours. They finished late and we are yet to know the outcome,” said the source.

In his farewell meeting with county staff, Mr Mvurya assured employees that they would not lose their jobs after Ms Achani took over.

The Nation learnt that loyalty will be among the key factors in the appointment of a new cabinet.

Those who were close to Ms Achani and supported her campaign have a higher chance of being retained.

Governor Achani has indicated that she would like to pursue the development plans she made with Mr Mvurya and address weaknesses to improve services.

Some county executive committee (CEC) members are in acting positions after former county secretary Martin Mwaro, former Talent

Management CEC Ramadhan Bungale and former Education CEC Maangale Chiforomodoe resigned earlier this year to contest elective seats.

The current acting county secretary is Sylvia Chidodo, who is also the Public Service Administration chief.

Saumu Beja, the Lands executive, is also overseeing the Social Services and Talent Management docket.

Transport Executive Hemedi Mwabudzo was put in charge of the Education docket, replacing Mr Chiforomodo, now the MP-elect for Lungalunga constituency.

Mr Bungale lost his Matuga MP bid to ANCs Kassim Sawa Tandaza.

In Kilifi, Governor Gideon Munga’ro has retained four county executives from his predecessor’s administration.

But in new changes, he sent home all 10 chief officers after their contracts expired and appointed new directors to take over pending the appointment of substantive officers.

In the new appointments, the county boss extended the services of County Secretary Arnold Mkare for six months.

The executives are Dr Anisa Omar (Gender, Social Service, Culture and Sports), Charles Dadu (Health), Rachael Musyoki (Education and ICT) and Maureen Mwangovya (Lands).

Five of their colleagues were sent on terminal leave.

They were Gabriel Katana (Devolution), Josephat Mwatela (Roads and Public works), Kiringi Mwachitu (Water Environment, Natural Resources and Forestry), Luciana Sanzua (Agriculture) and Nahida Athman (Trade, Cooperatives, Development and Tourism).

Addressing journalists at his office, Governor Munga’ro said the four CECs would also be in charge of other departments pending the appointment of other executive members.

“Our people have previously faced many challenges in accessing services and enjoying the fruits of devolution. I have made a raft of changes to enable my administration to deliver critical services and functions on time during this transition period,” he said.

“The outgoing executives and chief officers have up to Friday to hand over to the appointed officers. It is my expectation and that of the people of Kilifi that the officers shall undertake their assignments with utmost diligence and commitment.”

He appointed lawyer Henry Farrajj Chipinde, the county solicitor, as acting county attorney after Ms Bibi Fondo’s contract expired.