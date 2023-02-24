WHO to set office northern regional office in Garissa 

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to establish a regional office in Garissa County to help curb the spread of diseases in the wider northern region.

The office will strengthen partnership and help easing operations of the organization, it said.

The WHO also seeks to strengthen the health system and enhance partnership to improve services offered to the people in the region.

Garissa County is home to the largest refugee camps that have since seen an increase in number of families fleeing Somalia due to the increased fighting.

The refugee camps have also been hit with highest cases of cholera that have claimed 12 lives in the vast county.

WHO Kenya representative, Dr Abdourahmane Diallo said the organisation will strengthen its partnership with the county health department

He appreciated the county health department for the response towards the Cholera outbreak.

Health and Sanitation Executive Ahmednadhir Omar hailed the county efforts to contain cholera.

"I commend WHO support team for helping contain the spread of cholera hence averting more fatality," he said while briefing the team on the intervention progress.

He said the spirit of team work and commitment from all involved in the response of the disease outbreak deserves accolades.

The executive assured WHO that the County Government of Garissa under Governor Nathif Jama's administration will strengthen the partnership and collaboration with the organization to achieve global and county agenda.

He also added that the county is ready to work with the President in transforming the health sector.

"As we work towards UHC and implementation of President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza's Health Manifesto, there's need to strengthen collaboration and partnership with WHO and other development partners," Ahmednadhir said.

The executive also appreciated the support from the County Commissioner's office, chiefs and security personnel during the vaccination exercise.

Dr Julius Wekesa, an Incident Manager leading the Garissa team fighting cholera attributed the spread of the disease to the lack of water and poor sanitation.

He said that a team of officials is on the ground raising awareness to people about the disease and how to avoid its spread.

“Other measures need to be taken care of are personal hygiene, clean water, proper handling of food. This are key issues,” he said.

The delegation also visited the Garissa Public Health Emergency Operation Center to check on the patients.