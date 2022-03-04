Suspected bandits arrested in Garissa

Police in Garissa County are holding suspected bandits found in possession of three rifles and ammunition in Madika.

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said security agencies were conducting an operation to mop up illegal firearms when they seized the duo.

The two suspects were found with three AK-47 rifles, 98 rounds of ammunition and five magazines.

“We will continue with this sting operation until it yields fruits so that we can secure all firearms in the wrong hands,” Mr Cherutich said.

The illegal firearms, he said, were used in fighting between members of the community in clan skirmishes and land ownership disputes.

“There is a government amnesty for anyone holding a firearm illegally to surrender it to the police. Anyone who surrenders a firearm will not be arrested and prosecuted but if you let us look for you the law will take its course,” he warned.

The two suspects will be taken to court on Friday as police concluded their investigations, he said.

Thanking residents for their cooperation that helped catch the criminals, the county commissioner maintained the national government will not relent in its efforts to rid the area of illegal armed gangs.

He cited Burburis, Tawfiq and Bula Iftin as the areas of Garissa town where criminal gangs wreak havoc in land disputes.

“I want to (assure) residents that we will not compromise on matters of security. Anyone hell-bent on causing havoc will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

Mr Cherutich ordered the suspension of development activities in the disputed land in Garissa, noting that they were the genesis of conflicts.

“These are firm instructions that the status quo remain in the disputed land until the committee that was formed comes up with a detailed report that will help us in coming up with solutions for perennial land conflicts once and for all,” he said.