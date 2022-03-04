Suspected bandits arrested in Garissa

Handcuffs

Police in Garissa County are holding suspected bandits found in possession of three rifles and ammunition in Madika.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Police in Garissa County are holding suspected bandits found in possession of three rifles and ammunition in Madika.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.