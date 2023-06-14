Senate calls EACC to probe loss of Sh84 million at Garissa water firm

A Senate watchdog committee has directed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to launch investigations into possible loss of more than Sh84 million by Garissa Water and Sewerage Company (Gawasco).

The water utility firm is on the spot as it cannot account for a Sh25 million loan from the World Bank and another Sh59 million from the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma).

Appearing before the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee on June 14, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama said the loans were taken by the previous regime under ex-Governor Ali Korane.

He further disclosed that for nearly five years Garissa town did not have water thanks to a Sh75 million debt the water utility firm owed Kenya Power.

Also Read: Uproar as fund for poor counties is cut by Sh3bn

Governor Jama said the power utility firm disconnected electricity to the water company over the debt forcing the firm to run its operation using generators which also became very expensive.

“But when I came into office, I entered into a repayment plan with Kenya Power, and power was restored,” said Mr Jama.

He revealed to the Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi-led committee that there was no audit committee and the company was running without a board.

“We are asking this committee to spare us the ills and sins of the previous administration,” said the governor.

However, Senator Osotsi told the governor to take charge of the county’s assets and liabilities, directing him to institute administrative action and ensure that the managing directors of the water firm step aside.

“The governor should, within the law, ensure that the two former officials who oversaw the running of the company step aside pending investigations to be carried out by the anti-graft body,” said Mr Osotsi.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda questioned why the governor had transferred the two former MDs instead of sacking them, adding that such a move will not help clean up the mess.

Also Read: Why Garissa residents want more money from govt

“Why did you transfer these two individuals under whose watch millions of shillings had been misappropriated?” posed Ms Mutinda.

In his defense, Mr Jama said there is currently a legal tussle between the county government and the County Public Service Board (CPSB) and if he is to sack the two officers, the board must agree to such a move.

Senator Osotsi directed the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Office of the Auditor General to pursue financial transactions that happened during the years under review and provide a report within 60 days.

He further asked Governor Jama to provide the names of the two former MDs, board members and finance managers who served at the company between 2017 and 2022.

“We expect total cooperation between the officials and the auditors when they commence their investigations,” said Mr Osotsi.