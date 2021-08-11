Pastoralists struggle to survive amid climatic changes

Isiolo attacks

A herder watches over his camels at Tractor area in Ngaremara, Isiolo on July 22, 2021. Police in Isiolo are investigating claims that politicians are linked to violence that has rocked the area for the last three months.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Hawa Dekow, who resides on the outskirts of Garissa town, is among pastoralists battling to survive changes to the climate in the area.

