No one will be victimised in fight against terror, CS Kithure Kindiki says

Security agencies will not victimise North Eastern residents when pursuing terror suspects in the region, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

Speaking at Garissa University during a tree planting exercise on Monday, Prof Kindiki said the government would be fair in dealing with suspected terrorists and called on locals to support the government.

"The government is committed to fighting terrorism without harming wananchi in the country," he said.

He added: "The government will not be involved in the abduction of its citizens," he said.

He was responding to questions raised by local leaders led by Garissa Township MP Dekkow Mohamed over abductions of locals in Garissa County.

"We will fight terrorists without hurting our people and that is why we have been engaging elected leaders. Our police have assured us that the fight against terrorism will not be used to harass our youths," said Prof Kindiki.

Garissa County Woman Representative Amina Siyad condemned the continued abduction of locals by suspected security agencies. She urged the security agencies to follow due process when arresting suspects.

"There are a lot of abductions in Garissa, but I don't wish to get into security matters. We are asking our security agencies to inform the parents of these suspects. The mysterious arrests are causing anguish to families," she said.

She said parents of abductees go through untold suffering the moment their sons are reported missing. She called on the police to produce all suspects in court.

Orange Democratic Movement nominated MP Umulkher Harun urged the security apparatus to follow the law. Garissa Township MP Dekkow Mohamed said kidnapping residents was against the spirit of fighting terrorism.

"We are fighting terror and there is no way our people will join the enemy of our country. We want the fight against terror to be conducted within the law," Mr Mohamed said.

On October 30, Mr Abdirashid Hish Mohamed became the latest victim of abduction after people believed to be police officers picked him up from his shop in Garissa town. He was later released after being held for two weeks.

At least six incidents of abduction have been reported across Garissa, with Fafi Constituency recording the highest number of abductions in two months.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration was committed to fulfilling all political promises. He said President William Ruto will tour the region to commission several development projects.

Commenting on the vetting process before ID cards are issued, the CS said: "We are about to begin the long process of obtaining a national ID card for the youth of this region. During the President's tour of this region, he will personally announce the new process for obtaining a national ID card," Prof Kindiki said.