Newly installed Garissa Catholic bishop celebrates his first Mass

New Garissa Catholic Bishop George Muthaka celebrated his first Mass in the county on Sunday.

Bishop Muthaka was appointed by Pope Francis as the third bishop of the Garissa Diocese, taking over from Bishop Emeritus Joseph Alessandro, who had served since 2016.

Bishop Muthaka became the first young African to serve as bishop of the diocese.

The Diocese of Garissa serves Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and parts of Tana River County

Celebrating Mass at St Joseph Parish in Wajir, his first service after being ordained bishop of Garissa, he encouraged unity among faiths in the region. Wajir County is mostly Islamic and the bishop urged inter-religious dialogue.

He lauded residents for voting in peace in the August 9 elections and asked them to always love one another.

He thanked security agencies for their support in keeping peace and maintaining order.

Among those who attended the Mass was the county police commander and the head of Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Wajir County.