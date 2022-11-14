MP raises the alarm over increased bandit attacks in Lagdera

Lagdera MP Abdkadir Hussein has called on the national government to set up a security camp along the border of Garissa and Isiolo Counties to respond to increased cases of insecurity in the area.

The legislator said over the last month, two people have lost their lives in the hands of armed bandits with 426 camels and 3,000 goats and sheep were stolen.

Speaking during a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Mr Hussein pointed out that Lagdera and Garbatulla sub-counties in Garissa County have been worst affected by the raids.

Granted, he wants the government to set up Antistock Theft Unit or a General Service Unit camp at the border of the two counties to stem the raids which have escalated with the last month seeing 10 such raids.

He said the raiders are from the neighbouring Isiolo County of being behind the raids with Lagdera residents bearing the worst brunt.

Consequently, he called on the President William Ruto and the new Inspector General Mr Japhet Koome to crack on the bandits, saying the raids have drastically escalated in the last one month.

Last week, the bandits carried out two raids in Medina and Bulo and made away with 300 heads of goats and sheep injuring locals in the process.

The same week, the bandits again raided Bamba near Benane making away with 80 heads of camels.

“This is a well-organised crime perpetuated by armed criminals from Isiolo County and I am calling on national security agencies to heed the cries of Lagdera people,” said Mr Hussein.

The lawmaker blamed the frequent raids on black market in Merti sub-county in Isiolo County where the herds of cattle stolen from Garissa and Wajir Counties are sold off awaiting cartels and brokers in the area.

He alleged that National Police Reservists (NPR) from Isiolo County are involved in some of the attacks aiding the bandits.

“I am calling on the government to immediately dismantle the said market in Merti and also investigate the involvement of NPR from Isiolo sub-county in the attacks,” he said.