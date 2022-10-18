Lone gunman makes away with Sh19m after storming forex bureau

Police have launched a manhunt for a lone gunman who on Monday afternoon stormed a forex bureau in Garissa town and threatened workers before making away with Sh19 million.

Police say the gunman was captured on CCTV footage as he ordered the workers of the bureau around.

According to a police report seen by Nation and filed at Garissa Police Station, Garissa County, Mr Abdi Mohamed who is the manager of the Bay Forex Bureau Limited (Dahabshiil) said he had stepped out for lunch when the gunman attacked.

“He reported that at 2:30pm he had gone for lunch leaving behind two staff manning the counters when one person armed with a pistol entered the bureau, forced them to lie on the ground and robbed them of two bundles of US dollars; one contained USD80,000 (Sh9,688,000) and the other contained USD55,000 (Sh6,663,250),” the report read in part, adding that he also took away Sh2.7 million in Kenya shillings.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and regular police officers rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

The suspect was captured on CCTV cameras wearing a cap, gloves and a face mask.

Already, investigations into the incident have commenced and efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are currently underway.

“Both staff sustained slight injuries and were rushed to hospital, treated and discharged in stable condition,” the statement further indicated.

This comes barely a week after police officers in Nairobi shot and injured a lone man who was armed with a knife as he tried to rob customers at Equity Bank Branch in Nairobi West.

The unknown knife-wielding man allegedly stabbed two guards at the entrance of the bank as he forced his way in.