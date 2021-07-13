Garissa woman rep creates buzz with all-female armed guards

Garissa County Woman Representative Anab Gure has created a buzz after she was spotted with all-female guards dressed in Muslim attire, carrying guns and magazine holders.

The outspoken politician has left many astonished after a photo emerged of two armed women standing next to her.

The women, who were not dressed in army uniforms, are said to be the politician’s bodyguards.

“I prefer women bodyguards as my security detail. I believe that women can do better than men,” Ms Gure told Nation.Africa

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Gure in the company of fully dressed Muslim women who she said are her bodyguards. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.

“The place I went to was 10km from the Somalia border and I saw the need to have one vehicle of security officers accompanying me. The area was recently attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants, I could not have risked my life.”

That was not the first time she was accompanied by the female bodyguards, she said.

“No, they do not accompany me on border tours only. They are always with me.”

Having an all-female security detail, she said, has an added advantage for her.

“There are some women's personal items I can forget to carry but find that my bodyguards have them in their bags. There are also some talks that I cannot express when I have a male bodyguard.”

This was the first time her all-female bodyguards were seen in public.

Asked how she ended up with the heavily armed security guards, she said, “I prefer not to mention how many they are or where they are based, because of their privacy issues.”

The photo has left many netizens debating whether all women leaders should have all-female bodyguards.

One of them was Kamukunji political aspirant Alinur Mohammed, who asked whether gender equality among lawmakers should extend to their bodyguards.

“In the name of gender equality should all female leaders have female bodyguards?” he asked.

Nominated Senator Falhada Dekow backed Ms Gure’s sentiments on female bodyguards.

“Yes, the female leaders should have female bodyguards. Margaret Thatcher once said that if you want anything said ask a man but if you want anything done ask a woman. Anything men do, women can do better,” she said.

But netizens noted that Ms Gure is following in the footsteps of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, who had an all-female security team when she visited Kenya in early May.