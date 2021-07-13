Garissa woman rep creates buzz with all-female armed guards

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Gure in the company of fully dressed Muslim women who she said are her bodyguards.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Garissa County Woman Representative Anab Gure has created a buzz after she was spotted with all-female guards dressed in Muslim attire, carrying guns and magazine holders.

Related

More from Counties

  1. As fourth wave spreads, Nairobians let down their guard

    Sanitiser

  2. PRIME New roads, bridges change face of Lodwar

  3. PRIME Mombasa tops in pending land cases

  4. PRIME Poverty fuels land disputes, killings in Kilifi

  5. Beekeeping craze sweeps across West Pokot, Baringo counties

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.