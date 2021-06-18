Garissa University College
File | Nation Media Group

Garissa

Prime

Garissa varsity attack: Frankline Wekesa seeks pay for son's death   

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A man who lost his 21-year-old son to Al-Shabaab militants at Garissa University six years ago has sued the government seeking compensation and damages for the killing.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three killed, two injured in Marsabit bandit attack

  2. PRIME Mother nature restless as Lake Victoria turned into dumpsite

  3. PRIME Promised support has not materialised, young innovators lament

  4. Shahbal does not worry me, says Nassir

  5. Plans drawn to enforce Covid rules in Lake region red zone

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.