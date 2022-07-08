Garissa University ex-students sue State for damages

Fourteen former students injured in a terror attack at Garissa University College in 2015 have sued the government for compensation.

Supported by lobby group Kituo Cha Sheria, they want the court to declare that the government failed to take adequate measures to prevent the attack and rescue them.

They also want the court to find that the government failed to aid escape and rescue operations and as a result they were injured by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab on April 3, 2015.

The militants killed 148 people, most of them students.

They say the government failed to take measures to prevent the attack though adequate information and intelligence was available about a possible attack, as confirmed by the investigators.

Received SMS messages

“On April 1, 2015 some students received SMS messages indicating an impending terror attack [but] the university administration dismissed [them] as rumours and April 1 Fool’s Day pranks,” reads the petition. This was two days before the attack.

Among the petitioners is Ms Rachael Munjiru, who suffered permanent disability after suffering a spinal injury when she was shot several times in the back and legs.

“To date, I use a wheelchair to help me move around and I am unable to carry out activities like walking, standing and other activities that require use of the lower limbs due to the paralysis of the lower limbs,” she says in her affidavit.

“After the attack, my life completely changed from an independent person to a person who depends on people's mercy to survive and it has been such a painful life since then.”

At the time of the attack, she was a first year education student.

The petitioners argue that the government violated their constitutional rights. They have sued the Cabinet secretaries for Education, Interior and Defence, Police Inspector-General, Garissa University and Attorney-General.

“The Respondents ignored several useful intelligence on impending terrorist attacks targeting learning institutions within Garissa Town,” the petition says.

They say their legitimate expectation of police action that was preventive, responsive, expeditious and efficient before and after the attack, as provided for in Article 244 of the Constitution and Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, was gravely violated.

They want the court to declare that the State has the responsibility to prevent and combat terrorism and to protect citizens from terrorist attacks.

In their court papers, they complain that the government failed to prioritise the deployment of security agencies during the attack as the police elite Recce squad arrived at the scene about 12 hours after the terrorists struck.

“The delayed deployment of the Recce squad of the General Service Unit is further attributable to abuse of state resources for personal use by an officer working under the National Police Service,” the petition reads.

“The officer allowed the pilot of Cessna 208, the police aeroplane, to fly his daughter-in-law and her children from Mombasa to Nairobi when there were pressing needs of transporting the elite squad to Garissa.”

The elite squad

They argue that their rescue was not prioritised as the then Inspector-General of Police and Interior Cabinet Secretary flew to Garissa leaving the elite squad in Nairobi without any means of transport.

“Following an inquiry by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, what followed afterwards was the interdiction of Administrative Officers and Police County Commanders on April 23, 2015 [but] no prosecutions have taken place,” they say.

They have also faulted the government for dismissing travel warnings that had been issued by the United Kingdom, United States and Australian governments.

Sufficient intelligence

In particular, they contend, the UK had recommended only essential travel to areas around the Coast and northeastern Kenya including Garissa County.

“There was sufficient intelligence and general information on the attack but the Respondents deliberately failed and neglected to carry out the necessary preventive measures, mitigate the effects and ease the escape and rescue during the attack,” the former students say in court papers.

They blame the university for not ensuring that there was adequate security.

“The deployment of four police officers was still inadequate considering the student population of 1,006 … and the level of the threat of an attack,” they say.

They also say hostels were constructed in a manner that did not aid their escape.

The design of the hostel and congestion (six students per cubicle) and the fact that there were only two escape routes made it extremely difficult for the students to escape the attack, they say in court papers.