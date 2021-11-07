Garissa University closed indefinitely, students stranded

Hundreds of Garissa University students were on Sunday stranded in Garissa town after the institution’s senate closed the university indefinitely.

A notice from the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ahmed Warfa, asked students to vacate the facility latest by 4pm Sunday.

“Following the fire incident that took place in the morning of November 7, and the resultant special senate meeting, it has been recommended that that the university be closed to allow security agencies and other stakeholders to get to the bottom of the incident,” reads the notice.

It adds, “This to inform all students that the university has been closed indefinitely and you are all expected to vacate the university premises by 4pm.”

In his communication, Prof Warfa promised to communicate when classes resume. Nation.Africa has learnt Garissa University has had at least three fire incidents this year.

On October 18 there was a fire incident and a second one was reported on Tuesday.

“I am from Busia and together with other students from Turkana, Mombasa, Homa Bay and other places, we are being hosted by a Good Samaritan at his lodge,” the student said.

The student said that the Sunday fire started at a store where mattresses were kept.

“Everyone was frightened with the arrival of the military officers in their tankers at the facility,” he said.

He revealed that leadership of the students’ union at the university was suspended while two students were expelled after the first fire incident in October.

The student said the university administration asked them to pay Sh4,800 for damages after the first fire incident. The university administration could not be reached for a comment.