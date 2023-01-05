Garissa Township by-election marred by low voter turnout

Low voter turn-out was recorded in the Garissa Township by election with most people said to have gone to attend to their livestock due to biting drought.

Garissa County Elections Manager Abdiwahid Hussein attributed the turn-out to locals' lifestyle.

“We opened the 103 polling Stations on time but only a few voters have turned up to cast their vote because most people have gone out to engage in economic activities before coming to vote. I hope the numbers will surge with time,” said Mr Hussein after a few hours of the polling stations opening.

Mr Hussein said voting in all 103 polling stations started with no major hitches. "We started on time but up to now some officials are idle in the stations because voters are yet to come out," Mr Hussein said.

A spot check by Nation.Africa revealed that there was low voter turnout in most polling stations with poll officials mostly sitting idle.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, who voted at Yathrib Primary School, said the low voter turnout was worrying. His sentiments were echoed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Dekkow Barrow.

“I am hopeful the numbers will increase within the day. We are hoping for a peaceful process as people choose their preferred candidate," said Mr Barrow.

A number of voters complained that they had not voted after the Kiems kits failed to identify them.

“I have been around but yet to be identified by the Kiems kit and I’m told my photo has to be taken first for me to be allowed to vote,” said Ms Halima Gure at NEP Girls in Garissa town.

An election official said old-age, application of hena and overworking by some voters has affected their fingerprints.

“We have people with worn out fingerprints due to chemical applications and old age. We have to take their photos before we allow them to vote,” the official said.

Kenneth Mutinda, a mason and a voter in Garissa Township said his work had affected his fingerprints.

“I could not use my fingerprints because of the casual labour I’m engaged in. Cement has destroyed my fingerprints,” he said.

Mr Hussein, the election manager said only stations that opened late would be allowed extra time.