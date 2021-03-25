Garissa County to streamline partnerships with donors

Garissa County is set to streamline operations and resource allocation by donors and development organisations.

This follows a deliberation meeting which was held in Garissa town on Tuesday, bringing together development partners, donor organisations and top county government officials.

The move aims at ensuring fair distribution of resources from the development partners, in tandem with the vision and development agenda of the county government.

With devolution in place, some of the issues of interest for development partners such as water and health have been devolved.

This, and with Garissa being among the counties in arid and semi-arid lands (Asals), has aroused the interest of donors seeking to implement projects that empower communities.

Participants follow proceedings during the meeting between Garissa County government officials and representatives of donor organisations on March 23, 2021. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Extreme weather conditions

The county is often faced with extreme weather conditions, with prolonged dry seasons resulting to drought, while heavy rains often lead to floods.

Speaking while officially opening the one-day meeting, Garissa Governor Ali Korane called for unity in the development of the county, saying it is the only way to ensure success and sustainability.

By working together, he added, development organisations will avoid overlapping and re-invention of the wheel, and instead enhance wider distribution of resources and empowerment of the people.

The governor further recommended that donor organisations keenly and deeply understand communities so that they can bring programmes that rhyme with local interests.

In the 1970s, for example, the government and a development partner initiated an irrigation project in a bid to encourage local communities to engage in agriculture.

As it would turn out, the farmers, made their maiden bumper harvest — mostly of green grams — and sold the produce. However, instead of planting for the next season, they invested their income in buying goats, and went on with their livestock keeping as a cultural business venture.

“The government had to figure out what to do with the project, and that was how the Jarjara National Youth Service (NYS) was started,” explained the governor, adding that each environment has its own challenges, best understood by local communities.

Garissa County Director in charge of Partnership and Donor Coordination Mohamed Sahal addressees the gathering on March 23, 2021. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Collaboration

In this light, he recommended for consultation, collaboration and effective communication between donors, development organisations and the county government.

Lack of good communication, he added, would often lead to confusion and misconception, even about programmes which had been successfully implemented and had positive impact.

“Coordination is very important and I assure you that we will work in transparency and are ready to answer all questions in the best interest of our people,” noted the governor.

Among stakeholders in development who were represented included the Kenya Red Cross Society, Millennium Ware Alliance, Islamic Relief, and Refugee Consortium of Kenya among others.

And in the light of Covid-19 protocols, some representatives joined the meeting through online platforms.

The county’s Finance and Economic Planning Executive Issa Oyow noted that Garissa has already established a department for partnership and donor coordination.

The department will deal with collaborations with development partners and open a way of discussions between them and the county leadership.

He emphasised on the need for participation of the donor community in complimenting the development agenda of the county government, saying that this will bring more and better impact to the people.

Among challenges that need to be addressed in this county include water and sanitation, health and nutrition, livestock and agriculture as well as efficient urban services.