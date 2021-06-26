Garissa targets 165, 000 children in measles vaccination campaign

A two-week campaign aimed at kicking out measles from Garissa County has been launched.

More than 165,000 infants are set to benefit as the measles, and rubella vaccination exercise kicks off in the county today. The exercise will target nine months to four and a half years age group.

Deputy Director for preventive health services, Ibrahim Gedi said the exercise will be conducted in all sub counties at the respective health centers.

“The sub counties are fully prepared for the vaccination exercise. Inclusive of health centers, immunization will also be happening in special tent sites. We will also have our officers visiting households and schools,” he said.

He urged parents to take the opportunity as many of them avoid visiting health centers for the vaccination, which is readily available thus risking lives of many underage children.

Ministry of Health representative Dr Tabitha Okech said the children were getting infected with measles disease through their mothers, adding that the vaccination against the disease is critical.

Northeastern regional commissioner assured locals to turn up for the exercise adding that security will be beefed up.

“Parents, religious leaders, civil society, the provincial administration, teachers and health officials will be key in the success of the two weeks exercise. The vaccination is free, so let us ensure our children are vaccinated against measles, which has become a burden disease to the society and brought health complications,” said Ignatius Mukabwa, an administrator from the regional office.

Vitamin A supplement will also be made available during the exercise to boost the immunity system of the children.

Ministry of Health on Friday launched a free vaccination campaign against measles and Rubella diseases targeting 3.5 million children under the age of five years in 22 counties.

Speaking during the launch, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said with the ongoing pandemic most children have been exposed to preventable diseases since parents have avoided visiting health centers hindering maternal services.