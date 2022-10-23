Garissa pays Kemsa Sh111m debt, allowing resumption of supplies to the county

The County Government of Garissa has paid the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority part of Sh111 million debt allowing resumption of pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals supplies to the devolved unit.

The Governor Nathif Jama administration has further intensified efforts to reform the health sector for better service delivery.

The changes have resulted to 22 percent increase in the number of patients visiting public healthcare facilities in the county for treatment in the past two months.

The county has ensured all the healthcare pharmacies are fully operational.

KEMSA is currently processing an order of Sh37 million for all the 75 dispensaries and health centres in Garissa.

The Garissa County and Referral Hospital has also recorded key staff changes in the administration, accounts and revenue departments.

In a statement, Mr Jama is optimistic the changes will help turn around operations and service delivery.

Casual workers

Governor Jama paid outstanding salary arrears to casual workers, tremendously boosting their morale.

Operations of key units at the referral hospital has been enhanced with the renal unit, laboratory, dental and radiotherapy services resuming. Three ambulances are also now on standby to help on referring patients after being fully serviced.

All theatres at the Garissa County Referral Hospital are now operational, the hospital kitchen ia now working with food being cooked and provided to in-patients.

There has also been a tenfold increase in the revenue collections due to an increase in the number of patients being served at the hospital. The revenue collections have increased to more than Sh1 million per week with the number expected to rise after implementation of extra control measures.