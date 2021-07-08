Garissa governor, deputy reconcile, vow to work together

Garissa Governor Ali Korane and his deputy Abdi Dagane have set aside their political differences and vowed to work together to serve residents.

The two leaders, who had not been on good terms since last year, were brought together by local elders who spearheaded the reconciliation.

The appeasement meeting was held at the governor’s residency in Garissa County on Wednesday, with only a few people allowed in.

The two took different paths last year, when Governor Korane was put under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over a Sh233 million World Bank grant, Nation.Africa has learnt.

Sources revealed to Nation.Africa that the bad blood between the two started when Mr Dagane informed the public that he was in charge of the county, as his boss was being investigated by EACC.

In an exchange of words, Mr Korane retaliated, declaring that his deputy was unsupportive and behaving like an “estranged wife”.

But a year later, elders have now reconciled them, with both promising “to work together on the county development projects”.

“We politicians agree to disagree but I have reconciled with Mr Dagane. Now we have a common united stand,” Mr Korane said, adding that political differences are experienced worldwide.

Both leaders are affiliated to the ruling Jubilee Party.

“We are going to serve the people who elected us and ensure we have a good working relationship,” Mr Korane said.

For his part, Mr Dagane promised to work with the county boss to achieve their campaign manifesto.

“I urge all residents to give us another chance to improve our working relationship and serve them. Let us not dwell on the past,” he said.

The reconciliation was welcomed by some political leaders, including Garissa Senator Abdul Haji.

“It is a good move from our county leaders. They can now work together on the project of transforming Messalina town into a municipality,” he said.

Other leaders at the meeting included county assembly Speaker Ahmed Ibrahim, former Fafi MP Aden Sugow, former Garissa mayor Siyat Osman and county secretary Abdi Ali.

Residents who attended also welcomed the move.