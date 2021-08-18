Garissa girls school closed over Covid-19 infections

Students from NEP Girls Secondary School located in Garissa County were on Tuesday sent home after five students tested positive for Covid-19.

The girls were sent home for a ten-day holiday as they await further instructions from an ongoing meeting between the Principal, County Commissioner and education officials.

Earlier on, the school lost a matron who died from Covid-19 complications.

The increased number of cases is said to be caused by the visitors who are in the county for the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) meetings.

Garissa County Chief Officer of Health Hassan Anshur advised residents against public gatherings noting that the cases in the county are now rising at an alarming rate.

“Public gatherings should not have more than ten people. They should follow all the covid measures outlined by the government,” said Mr Anshur.