Garissa County reintroduces 4-K clubs in primary schools

Garissa County has reintroduced the 4-K clubs in primary schools noting that will help the young people to embrace agriculture.

The county hopes the initiative of reviving the 4K clubs that died in the early 1990s will give a positive mindset to the young people, towards agriculture, and later with the required skills they transition to be agriculture entrepreneurs.

Garissa County Executive for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives, Mohammed Shale said out of 32,000 acres of arable land available in the county only 4,000 had been put underuse.

“There is enough land along the River Tana where the young farmers can transfer the skills, they have learnt in school to start their agri-business. This will help to lower the average age of the Kenyan farmer which currently stands at 60 years,” he said.

The 4Ks stand for Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya an initiative that helps the country be food secure.

In June this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta re-launched the 4-K Clubs in Nairobi. The government through the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) hopes for the club to provide an opportunity to the youths at home and school by becoming active agents to community development.

Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich urged teachers in the model schools identified in every ward to do their best to light the fire of agriculture and agri-business among their students.

Speaking during a sensitization forum on the re-branded clubs, the County SecretaryAbdi Ali said the government will ensure the clubs regain lost glory.