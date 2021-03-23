Duale wants MPs to probe delay in IDs issuance in Wajir, Garissa

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who wants a parliamentary committee to investigate why people living in Garissa and Wajir counties — who are Kenyan citizens — lack national identification documents.

Former National Assembly majority leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale now wants a parliamentary committee to investigate why people living in Garissa and Wajir counties — who are Kenyan citizens — lack national identification documents.

